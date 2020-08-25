BGSU Football player, wife have an end-zone gender reveal celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University football player has a new reason to celebrate this season. Presley Motes and his wife Danica are patiently awaiting the arrival of a new teammate early next year and on Tuesday, the couple learned some exciting news: It’s a boy!

The gender reveal was held in quite the fitting fashion, with an end-zone spike and a burst of blue.

Motes posted a video of the reveal to Twitter saying, “We’re having a BOY!!! Couldn’t be more excited to start this chapter with my amazing wife!! @DanicaMotes Loved sharing this moment with my @BGSU_Football brothers!”

We’re having a BOY!!! Couldn’t be more excited to start this chapter with my amazing wife!!@DanicaMotes Loved sharing this moment with my @bgsu_football brothers! #itsaboy💙 #bgsufootball #gronkspike @sportscenter special thank you to @BGScreechTeam pic.twitter.com/mW2WBpzKxw — Presley Motes (@PresleyMotes) August 25, 2020

According to Motes, the reveal was the couple’s idea and BGSU football coach Scot Loeffler allowed them to do it after practice.

The couple is expecting their new player in January 2021.

