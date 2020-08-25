Advertisement

Gov. DeWine not concerned about impeachment effort

Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine(Ohio Statehouse Channel)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine brushed back a recent push by some in his own party to impeach him over coronavirus shutdown measures Tuesday.

It was DeWine’s first public comments after four Republicans introduced the impeachment bill Monday.

“My focus as governor will continue to be to keep people safe and get our economy moving faster. Getting more people work and saving lives. That’s where my focus is,” DeWine responded. “If there are others in the legislature that want to spend their time drawing up resolutions, it’s a free country, that’s how they can spend their time. I say have at it.”

DeWine has become a lightning rod for those in Ohio that oppose various safety measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Many of those measures have been challenged in court, including mask requirements and stopping the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD: Murder suspect turned gun on himself in Toledo Metropark

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
According to the Toledo Police Department, Ryan Thames was found deceased inside of Swan Creek Metropark shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

News

First Responder of the Week - Peris Edwards

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Paramedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He's also a substitute teacher, motivational speaker and author.

News

Gov. DeWine responds to calls for impeachment

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. DeWine responds to recent calls for his impeachment in the Ohio House.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Tony Dia to run for Toledo City Council seat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dia will run as a Republican for the at-large seat currently held by Katie Moline.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

Three Dzierwas collectively unite for one last season together

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
One is the coach. One is the quarterback. One is a wide receiver/defensive back. Together they’re the Dzierwas.

News

Matt is in his 8th year as Otsego High School’s head coach. Noah is a senior and Joseph is a junior.

Updated: 19 hours ago
Matt is in his 8th year as Otsego High School’s head coach. Noah is a senior and Joseph is a junior. They’re part of a family that is thankful that they’ll have a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Sylvania switches K-5 students from in-person classes to hybrid learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Sylvania Schools has again changed its position on when to send students back to school.

News

Ohioans receiving mixed messages about voting by mail

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A flyer mailed by the Ohio Republican Party touts absentee voting by President Trump, despite his attacks on mail voting.