Gov. DeWine not concerned about impeachment effort

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine brushed back a recent push by some in his own party to impeach him over coronavirus shutdown measures Tuesday.

It was DeWine’s first public comments after four Republicans introduced the impeachment bill Monday.

“My focus as governor will continue to be to keep people safe and get our economy moving faster. Getting more people work and saving lives. That’s where my focus is,” DeWine responded. “If there are others in the legislature that want to spend their time drawing up resolutions, it’s a free country, that’s how they can spend their time. I say have at it.”

DeWine has become a lightning rod for those in Ohio that oppose various safety measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Many of those measures have been challenged in court, including mask requirements and stopping the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

