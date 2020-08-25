More businesses are now hiring, but some say finding employees is a challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans lost their jobs due to the pandemic. More and more help wanted signs are popping up around town, but hiring has been a challenge for some local businesses.

Benchmark National is a Toledo-based quality control company that does product inspection work primarily for the automotive industry.

A big chunk of the Benchmark workforce was laid off early on during the pandemic because of the slow down at many manufacturing operations, but work is picking back up. Benchmark has a couple dozen full and part time job openings around northwest Ohio.

Brian Minor is the Human Resource Manager. He says the company offers competitive pay and benefits.

“Most of the manufacturers we do work in are hiring too, so they know the struggles we are going through now to find people. I think throughout northwest Ohio, a lot of manufacturers are hiring all shifts,” says Minor.

If you’d like to learn more about the job opportunities at Benchmark, get connected to benchmarknational.com.

