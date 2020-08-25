Advertisement

More businesses are now hiring, but some say finding employees is a challenge

Benchmark National is wokring to hire dozens of new employees
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans lost their jobs due to the pandemic. More and more help wanted signs are popping up around town, but hiring has been a challenge for some local businesses.

Benchmark National is a Toledo-based quality control company that does product inspection work primarily for the automotive industry.

A big chunk of the Benchmark workforce was laid off early on during the pandemic because of the slow down at many manufacturing operations, but work is picking back up. Benchmark has a couple dozen full and part time job openings around northwest Ohio.

Brian Minor is the Human Resource Manager. He says the company offers competitive pay and benefits.

“Most of the manufacturers we do work in are hiring too, so they know the struggles we are going through now to find people. I think throughout northwest Ohio, a lot of manufacturers are hiring all shifts,” says Minor.

If you’d like to learn more about the job opportunities at Benchmark, get connected to benchmarknational.com.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Benchmark National is hiring

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The company needs to fill a couple dozen jobs

News

Gov. DeWine not concerned about impeachment effort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine brushed off impeachment efforts by members of his own party on Tuesday, 25, 2020.

News

TPD: Murder suspect turned gun on himself in Toledo Metropark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
According to the Toledo Police Department, Ryan Thames was found deceased inside of Swan Creek Metropark shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

News

First Responder of the Week - Peris Edwards

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Paramedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He's also a substitute teacher, motivational speaker and author.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeWine responds to calls for impeachment

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. DeWine responds to recent calls for his impeachment in the Ohio House.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Tony Dia to run for Toledo City Council seat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dia will run as a Republican for the at-large seat currently held by Katie Moline.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Three Dzierwas collectively unite for one last season together

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
One is the coach. One is the quarterback. One is a wide receiver/defensive back. Together they’re the Dzierwas.

News

Matt is in his 8th year as Otsego High School’s head coach. Noah is a senior and Joseph is a junior.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Matt is in his 8th year as Otsego High School’s head coach. Noah is a senior and Joseph is a junior. They’re part of a family that is thankful that they’ll have a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.