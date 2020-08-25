Advertisement

New solar field unveiled at UT Health Science Campus

Innovative green technology, new to the University of Toledo's Health Science Campus, was unveiled this morning.
Ribbon Cutting
Ribbon Cutting(n/a)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a project that was years in the making, made possible by the partnership between the University of Toledo and First Solar, and the generosity of students.

“They’re learning, they’re participating in research, they’re learning what it’s like to work with industry, and they’re doing something to help the environment,” Dr. Gregory Postel, Interim President with the University of Toledo said.

It’s a project that fulfills so many goals for the University of Toledo: innovation, education, and environmental friendliness. Leaders say the solar field will generate enough power to sustain 60 houses a year and will save UT about $30,000 a year in electricity costs.

“This is a big deal,” said Dr. Postel. “Universities always have various expertise, things they’re very well known for. For the University of Toledo, that’s a long list, but one of the things near the top of the list is solar energy.”

And students were involved in the project from start to end. Students like Hannah Lapoint, a senior Environmental Science major.

LaPoint explains, “I got to learn so much. I’m not an engineer by trade, so this was something that, I know zero information about it but I’m so excited to learn. And now, I’m just so happy to see it finished.”

She worked alongside a number of faculty members, including Michael Green, UT’s Director of Sustainability and Energy Efficiency. He says f the project’s cost, “All in, it’s about $550,000. Then the $200,000 from First Solar, and the other $350,000 is from the students over the past three years.”

Green says it’s that generosity from the students and their contributions to the UToledo Student Green Fund that made this project possible.

He says, “I don’t think I can say ‘thank you’ big enough to the students of the university. Five dollars is not a huge contribution but has made a significant impact on the university.”

LaPoint adds, “You guys are the real reason that we’re here.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More businesses are now hiring, but some say finding employees is a challenge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Millions of Americans lost their jobs due to the pandemic. More and more help wanted signs are popping up around town, but hiring has been a challenge for some local businesses.

News

Benchmark National is hiring

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The company needs to fill a couple dozen jobs

News

Gov. DeWine not concerned about impeachment effort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine brushed off impeachment efforts by members of his own party on Tuesday, 25, 2020.

News

TPD: Murder suspect turned gun on himself in Toledo Metropark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
According to the Toledo Police Department, Ryan Thames was found deceased inside of Swan Creek Metropark shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Latest News

News

First Responder of the Week - Peris Edwards

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Paramedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He's also a substitute teacher, motivational speaker and author.

News

Gov. DeWine responds to calls for impeachment

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. DeWine responds to recent calls for his impeachment in the Ohio House.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Tony Dia to run for Toledo City Council seat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dia will run as a Republican for the at-large seat currently held by Katie Moline.

News

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Three Dzierwas collectively unite for one last season together

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
One is the coach. One is the quarterback. One is a wide receiver/defensive back. Together they’re the Dzierwas.