Three Dzierwas collectively unite for one last season together

Matt, Noah, and Joseph of Otsego football begin the season this Friday
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TONTOGANY, Ohio (WTVG) - One is the coach. One is the quarterback. One is a wide receiver/defensive back. Together they’re the Dzierwas (pronounced Jer-was). Matt is in his 8th year as Otsego High School’s head coach. Noah is a senior and Joseph is a junior. They’re part of a family that is thankful that they’ll have a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

