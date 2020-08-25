TPD: Murder suspect turned gun on himself in Toledo Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have identified the now-deceased murder suspect in the death of Rudy Gonzalez.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Ryan Thames was found deceased inside of Swan Creek Metropark shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

A 911 call from the mother of Thames’ child tipped off police to his whereabouts at 3:45 p.m. The caller stated that she just got off the phone with Thames, adding that he had a gun.

Metroparks Rangers located a friend of Thames at Swan Creek Metropark, who also stated that Thames was inside the park and wanted to commit suicide.

Both Rangers and Toledo Police began escorting guests out of the park and closed it to the public.

They then began a search of the park, hearing a gunshot shortly before 5 p.m. When Thames’ body was located an hour later on an unmarked, primitive trail near the middle of the park next to the creek, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police believe Thames was a guest at the home of Gonzalez on the 1500 block of Eleanor early Sunday morning. During the course of the night, Gonzalez and Thames got into a verbal altercation. At one point during the altercation, Thames went to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and returned to the backyard where he reportedly shot Gonzalez.

