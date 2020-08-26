Absentee ballots only mailed by request in Ohio or Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic may prevent you from going to the polls in person, but it does not need to stop you from voting.

Ohio and Michigan both have systems they have used for years to ensure voters can submit absentee ballots from home. Recently, systems in other states have come under fire because of the potential for voter fraud. Politicians have cited alleged mass mailings of ballots that may open the doors for so-called “ballot box stuffing” via fake names, intercepted ballots, or using the names and addresses of deceased residents.

Unsolicited absentee ballots are not mailed to voters in Ohio or Michigan.

If you live in the state of Michigan, a letter titled “Absent Voter Ballot Application” may have arrived to your address. It’s an application to receive a absentee ballot, not an absentee ballot itself. You would have to fill it out and mail it back for your voter registration information to be verified. Only then would you receive an actual absent voter ballot.

In Ohio, similar letters to apply for an absentee ballot will be mailed by County Boards of Elections in early September. However, some community organizations have already begun distributing them. Again, they are not actual mail-in ballots. If you wish to vote from home, you will need to fill out one of these forms and mail it to the return address for an actual ballot to arrive.

Even then, all of your information has to be verified as accurate and up-to-date.

Both states require these applications to be filled out, mailed in, and verified in order for you to receive an actual mail-in ballot for the upcoming election in November of 2020. If you do not want to vote absentee or through-the-mail, you don’t need to fill out the form.

“Understand they’ve been doing it for say 10 years. They’ve got a process in place. What I think the president is concerned about is states that have not had done this in the past. They are simply mailing out all these ballots and without any systems really to deal with them when they come back.”

According to those at the Lucas County Board of Elections, absentee ballots for the state of Ohio will not be mailed to voters until after October 6th, 2020. That’s because every issue or candidate on the ballot has yet to be finalized and Oct. 6th is the deadline.

“Our registration system is linked to our absentee system. So you only have one registration in our system. So when we go to process your actual absentee request, we have to link it to the registration system. So it pulls your information in. If you sent in a second one, it’s going to tell us that we’ve already processed it.”

Once you receive an actual absentee ballot, you can also change your mind and decide to vote in person. However, you would then need to bring your ballot with you to the Lucas County Early Vote Center so the ballot information can be nullified, allowing you to vote in person instead.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.