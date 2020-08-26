Advertisement

August 26th Weather Forecast

Rain More Likely Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Thursday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated storm is possible, but the best chance of rain will come on Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. Cooler and dry weather will return late Saturday through early next week.

Scattered storms tomorrow and Tuesday, with a much better chance of rain Friday!

