Heat, lack of rain takes a toll on crops

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) -Summer should be a time for growth, but it’s getting tougher by the day to be optimistic for Monroe County farmer, Caleb Matthes.

"Some things we can control and others we can't," Matthes said.

One being the weather, specifically the heat and lack of rain this summer.

"The plants are getting towards the end of growing season and they are starting to shut down," said Matthes. "We turned dry the last 30 days and it's put a lot of stress on the corn."

Matthes uses an irrigation system during extended dry periods, but most of his crops are drying out and have stopped growing.

During a normal year?

"You're talking plants that are up to here," Matthes said, holding his outstretched hand overhead to show about 8 feet off the ground.

Many farmers throughout the area are dealing with a similar situation. The National Weather Service reports parts of Monroe and Lenawee Counties have seen little to no rain in the last 30 days.

"It's disheartening," said Jason Heerdengen, manager of Ottawa Lake Co-Op. "We will get through it, but by no means is this the norm."

In a typical year, Heerdegen said harvesting corn in Michigan picks up during the month of October, but this year he expects some fields to be harvested by the first of September.

With each passing day without rain, yields can be negatively impacted.

"There's a lot of risk in this occupation," said Heerdegen. "We will get through it and do it again next year. Us farmers are resilient."

Matthes, who farms both corn and soybeans, is doing his best to remain optimistic.

“I don’t think we will have a bumper crop, but we are still looking at OK yields.”

