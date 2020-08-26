Advertisement

#LetThemPlay hosting rally at Michigan state capitol

MHSAA Football.
MHSAA Football.(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - With the fall season postponed for many Michigan high school athletes, the #LetThemPlay organization is hosting a rally from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Michigan state capitol.

The rally is focused on bringing football back to the fall, but it is to support all sports, band, and cheer.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced all fall sports outside of the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula are prohibited from football competition, and volleyball, soccer, and swimming teams may only continue to practice outside with no competitions.

The MHSAA postponed football until the spring, when the #LetThemPlay organization fears fields will still be frozen.

