Northview’s Kacee Baumhower picks St. Bonaventure

The point guard is closing in on 1,000 career points
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Kacee Baumhower has started on Northview’s varsity basketball team since game one of her freshman year and now as she enters her senior year the standout point guard has made her college choice. She has decided to play in the Atlantic 10 Conference for St. Bonaventure.

“I went there and it was the first place that felt like home, walking through there with the tour guide and my mom you could tell it was where I wanted to spend my next four years,” Baumhower said.

Pat Sayre, Northview head coach said, “She’s really smart with a great work ethic and she’s super competitive like when I just met her. I’m glad she got better and better and is now going to play at a level she always dreamed of. Playing with her you know you’re going to get her best and she’s is going to demand their best as well and her representing us is special.”

After averaging 20 points a game during her junior year, Baumhower joined an AAU Ohio Elite team based in Dayton. She made the trip down Interstate-75 twice a week during the summer. That commitment made her love the game even more and it exposed her to more Division One college coaches.

“I’ve worked so hard the last four years, been a couple bumpy roads here and there but you have to believe in yourself and trust the process. You’re not always going to have a great game or practice but if you keep pushing and put the time in you’ll get the outcome and luckily for me I found my home,” Baumhower explained.

She made 13abc’s First Team All-Basketball Friday as a junior.

