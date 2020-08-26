Advertisement

Parents reach out to Kumon to help kids with learning loss

Kumon of Perrysburg offers free assessments to find learning gaps. Once they are found, students are given homework to work on them.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kumon in Perrysburg has been helping students master math and reading for more than 20 years.

“Students come into the center one or two days a week, and on the days they don’t come into the center, they have homework to do, the concept is the daily practice is what helps students to be able to master their math and reading skills,” owner Christine Cady said.

Parents are reaching out to the center at a higher rate to make sure their kids don’t fall behind after schools shutdown in the spring due to COVID-19.

It offers in-person educational instruction and they offer it through Zoom as well. Students take an assessment test to find education gaps. Cady says,

“We are going to go back and fill in any learning gaps that students may have acquired along the way. We will make sure that they have mastered those concepts that they have already learned, and making sure they have a solid foundation and then we work our way up,” Cady said.

Safety Precautions are in place at the center in Perrysburg. Desks are 6 feet apart, there are shields to protect the instructors, and plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.

Kumon is offering free registration for enrollment now through October 15.

https://www.kumon.com/perrysburg

