Pass it on challenge 2020 kickoff

13 ABC is proud to kick off our annual donation drive partnership with NW Ohio Goodwill INC for the Pass It On Challenge.
Beginning Saturday, August 29th two local high schools will be squaring off to give back to the community.(Jack Bassett)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
”Rivalries are what the main say that high school athletics are all about. you know competition, learning discipline, you know camaraderie with your teammates,” said Elmwood High School Athletic Director Kevin Wolfe.

Athletic Director Kevin Wolfe is entering his first year with Elmwood High School.

Wolfe and the Elmwood Royals are preparing for a battle with the bulldogs from Rossford High School off the field, all for a good cause.

“Athletics we believe in competition in all areas of life, so this is a friendly way to compete against a rival but more importantly to give back to the community,” said Rossford High School Athletic Director Chris Lucius.

Chris Lucius and the Rossford Bulldogs are adapting to a new year of friendly competition.

Starting this Saturday the two schools will begin collecting donations of unwanted goods as part of 13 ABC's annual partnership with Goodwill for the Pass it on Challenge.

“We have been partners in the Pass It on Challenge for over ten years now and when we heard we could continue this tradition with local high schools we were ecstatic,” said Amy Wachob.

NW Ohio Goodwill Industries President and CEO Amy Wachob explains that the Pass it on Challange will feature a predetermined match up between two local high schools throughout the fall season.

Each week the two schools in competition will bring their donations to local collection areas. Once items are brought into their designated drop off areas they are weighed, and the school bringing in the highest total weight is declared the winner of the week.

Goodwill and 13 ABC join forces to provide the winning school a 500 dollar scholarship.

The runners up will also receive a 250 dollar scholarship.

Goodwill representatives believe the challenge will bring in countless wins for the community.

“When you donate or shop to goodwill industries you are doing so with a purpose for our community here in NW Ohio and that is to help people with disabilities or disadvantages get jobs,” said Amy Wachob.

