Advertisement

Retired TPD officer with Parkinson’s loses ramp to home after complaint to the city

Retired police officer Kenny Powell has Parkinson's.
Retired TPD officer stuck in home.
Retired TPD officer stuck in home.(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retired police officer Kenny Powell worked the streets of Toledo for nearly 25 years before the effects of Parkinson’s on his mobility forced him to retire. The officer uses a motorized wheel chair. His friends and family say he had a ramp built, but it did not meet city regulations. So he had someone take the ramp down.

“I got a call from an officer telling me about a situation involving a retired officer who had issues with a ramp. When I heard the entire story it just made me sick,” African American Police League President Anita Madison.

In 2018 someone filed a complaint with the city about the ramp at the officers home. A court case was opened. When the president of the African American Police League found out she took to social media.

“It wasn’t for the purpose of blaming anybody. I want to bring awareness to this because this is a brother of ours and not just because he’s a brother of ours. He’s a human being in our community. Nobody should have to go through what he’s enduring,” said Madison.

A Toledo city spokesperson sent 13abc this statement: “A complaint was filed in November, 2018 regarding a ramp, and we are duty bound to review residents’ complaints such as that. The last thing we want is for Mr. Powell to be without a needed ramp at his home. It is important to stress that the city neither removed nor paid for the removal of the ramp. We became aware of the removal only recently. The violation notice will of course now be voided. “

Powell’s family and friends say the 63 year old is stuck in the house.

“He’s trapped inside his house. He thought in order to be compliant with the city that he had to tear down,” said Madison.

Madison’s goal is get a ramp built for the retired police officer. Click on this link to support Kenny Powell’s GoFundMe.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Veteran honored more than a century after his death

Updated: moments ago
The grave was only marked with a numbered stone for more than 100 years

News

Republicans try to carry momentum into 2020 Presidential race

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Republicans try to carry momentum into 2020 Presidential race

High School

Pass it on challenge 2020 kickoff

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Beginning Saturday, August 29th two local high schools will be squaring off to give back to the community.

News

Local students honor Civil War vet more than a century after his death

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Students at Bowsher High School in Toledo, Ohio raised money to buy a head stone for a local Civil War veteran who died in 1919.

Latest News

News

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

News

Pandemic emergency child care

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pandemic emergency child care

News

August 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

August 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Education

WLS to discuss staff reductions at Wednesday meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The meeting is available to the public via livestream video.

News

TPD awarded multiple federal grants

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The grants, one already approved by the city council, will help hire additional officers and develop a case management system at the department.