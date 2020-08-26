TPD awarded multiple federal grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council took on a stacked agenda Tuesday afternoon, tackling everything from neighborhood safety measures to additional police funding and school resource officers.

The council discussed and passed ordinances today authorizing Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to accept one of two federal grants awarded to the department, while also approving the yearly school resource officer programs for local districts.

Toledo Public Schools has a resource officer program in place, and the district has agreed to provide over $217,000 to the general fund to provide six officers to various schools in the district.

Washington Local Schools also had a similar request on the table to assign an officer to its Senior High and Junior High Schools. Both ordinances were passed by the council, despite the district still learning from home for the time being.

“We need to be ready to have those school resource officers come out of the field and into the schools,” says City Council President Matt Cherry.

Council also approving the mayor’s acceptance of a $15,000 deposit from the Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded to Toledo Police. The new grant will go towards Project Safe Neighborhoods, helping to fund the development of a case management system in the department.

“From what I understand, our detective department does a lot of paperwork instead of being in our present time and being able to do things more electronically with this new system,” explains Cherry.

Additionally, the first reading was made on a separate $750,000 federal grant awarded to TPD, allowing for the department to hire six new officers.

The department received a requested extension for the grant to apply to their 2021 academy class. This means the class this October would ideally have 25 cadets, while the six additional spots would be added to next year’s class.

“That $750,000 for over the course of three years, we are a very lucky city To be given that grant,” adds Cherry. “It will cover basically up to $125,000 of a police officer salary. When you are getting grants like this from the federal government the last thing you want to do is turn your eye at them you do not always get to get these grants and this is a really big grant that we needed.”

That grant will require a second reading before it can be voted on and passed to the mayor’s desk.

A representative from the Toledo Police Department tells us they are excited to accept this federally awarded money to help boost their police force up to their ideal number of 700 officers, which according to the department would be an appropriate number for a city of Toledo’s size.

