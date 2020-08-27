Advertisement

August 27th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Friday & Saturday AM
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity will stick around for another day today with highs in the middle 90s. There is a slim chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible overnight with a low in the low to middle 70s. Thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Some may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s. More rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be cooler, sunny, and dry.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Rain returns late week

Latest News

Forecast

8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/25/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/25/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
8/25/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 25th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Storm Chances Increase

Forecast

8/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
8/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/24/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast