August 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity will stick around for another day today with highs in the middle 90s. There is a slim chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible overnight with a low in the low to middle 70s. Thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Some may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s. More rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be cooler, sunny, and dry.

