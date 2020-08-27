Advertisement

Blissfield Community Schools returning to classroom on Monday

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - For Blissfield Community Schools, it’s back to school as normal as students are getting ready to return to class on Monday. The plan is to go back to school five days a week.

The classrooms are being retrofitted to accommodate socially-distance learning, and partitions are being added.

“I’m feeling confident right now just because I feel that we’ve prepped the best that we can. There’s always the unknown. There’s still a lot of questions I get asked that I don’t have the answers for right now. We’re doing our best to provide a safe environment for our staff and students,” says superintendent Scott Riley.

Like many other districts, there is a full-online option, with about 20 percent of the district’s 1,200 students choosing to learn remotely. For high school and middle school students, in-person classes will be live-streamed. Elementary students will have dedicated teachers who tailor their learning experience for an online environment with frequent breaks and fun activities.

