First day of school at Anthony Wayne

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools are headed back to the classroom today. This year, no one knows what to expect for the first day.

Anthony Wayne Superintendent Jim Fritz says he and his staff are excited to be back in the classroom with the kids after being apart for so much longer than usual.

But despite the excitement, this year brings many new challenges: a hybrid schedule, masks, and physical distancing to name a few.

The superintendent doesn’t expect all the changes to click right away. He says it will take time to learn new routines.

“We definitely need to be patient. We need to be flexible. And we need to use grace as we move forward because ultimately there’s going to be a lot of changes, a lot of bumps in the road. And as we go down this road, on this new adventure, I think those three things are critical as we move forward,” Fritz says.

This return date was postponed from a week ago.

