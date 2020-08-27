Advertisement

First day of school at Anthony Wayne

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools are headed back to the classroom today. This year, no one knows what to expect for the first day.

Anthony Wayne Superintendent Jim Fritz says he and his staff are excited to be back in the classroom with the kids after being apart for so much longer than usual.

But despite the excitement, this year brings many new challenges: a hybrid schedule, masks, and physical distancing to name a few.

The superintendent doesn’t expect all the changes to click right away. He says it will take time to learn new routines.

“We definitely need to be patient. We need to be flexible. And we need to use grace as we move forward because ultimately there’s going to be a lot of changes, a lot of bumps in the road. And as we go down this road, on this new adventure, I think those three things are critical as we move forward,” Fritz says.

This return date was postponed from a week ago.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Rossford Volleyball players restock food pantry.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Rossford Volleyball players restock food pantry.Coach says the last think anyone in our community needs to worry about is having food on the table.

Education

Oregon City Schools reduces support staffing by 80 percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Oregon will begin the year with remote learning, as is the case with many area school districts.

Back to School & Beyond

Blissfield Community Schools returning to classroom on Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
About 80 percent of Blissfield students opted to return to the classroom full-time rather than a virtual option.

High School

Pass It On Challenge 2020 kickoff

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
Beginning Saturday, August 29 two local high schools will be squaring off to give back to the community.

Latest News

Education

Parents reach out to help kids with learning loss

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
Parents are concerned about kids falling behind after schools shut down in spring.

Education

WLS to discuss staff reductions at Wednesday meeting

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The meeting is available to the public via livestream video.

Back to School & Beyond

Licensed Ohio child care centers now eligible to take in school-age children during school day

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch and Jeremy Schneider
Parents who are returning to work have another option for the school-age children forced to learn remotely.

Back to School & Beyond

Sylvania teachers and families rally to save jobs this fall

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A sea of red wearing concerned teachers, parents, students, and Sylvania Schools staff filled the parking lot and front lawn of the administration building earlier today, following the news of layoffs and reassignments of instructors.

Education

Sylvania STEM Center faces uncertain future under COVID-19 strain

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The center says its financial situation is so dire, it may not survive another year.

Coronavirus

UT students warned against large social gatherings

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
In a letter to students, interim president Gregory Postel asked students to quarantine for 14-days if they attend large gatherings.