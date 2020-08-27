It’s time for the Goodwill “Pass it on Challenge” brought to you by 13abc! The “Goodwill Pass it on Challenge” is a friendly competition each week between two local high schools that battle off-the-field in a donation drive benefiting Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio. The proceeds from these donations help fund job training and job placement for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Justin Feldkamp promotes the Challenge on Friday Night Football.

There will not be a trailer at the schools this year. Instead, Goodwill will designate locations convenient to each school where supporters can drop off their donations. Clothing, household items, and furniture donations will be collected beginning the week prior to the game from Saturday through Thursday. Each school will have specific donation hours that will be clearly posted in the school, at the stores, at the donation stations, and on social media platforms (#passitonchallenge). Receipts for the tax-deductible donation will also be available for donors.

The school that has collected the most weight from donations by game day will be announced as the winner of that week’s challenge. Goodwill and 13abc will provide the winning school with a $500 scholarship and the runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship!

The first matchup is between Rossford and Elmwood! Donors should bring their donations to the location designated for their school and let the folks know they’re there to support that school.

Donations will be accepted Sat, Aug 29th – Thurs, Sept 3rd at the following locations:

Rossford supporters will go to: Rossford Donation Station - 305 Superior St., Rossford, OH 43460 (Mon-Sat: 10am-6pm, Sunday: 12pm-5pm)

Elmwood supporters will go to: Findlay Goodwill store: 1925 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH 45840 (Mon-Sat: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)

If you take a selfie while donating and include #passitonchallenge you’ll earn an extra 20 pounds for your school!