Liberty-Benton’s Izzy Granger blazes her own path and commits to Pittsburgh

The junior helped lead the Eagles to the 2019 Division III state championship
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Izzy Granger comes from an athletic family. Her father played basketball and won a national championship at Michigan State. Her mother played three sports in high school and played one year of college basketball.

Naturally you may think Izzy would have excelled at basketball but volleyball is the sport she loves. The Liberty-Benton HS junior recorded 20 kills in last year’s state championship match. The Eagles won in five sets over Independence.

That garnered some publicity and exposure for Izzy and so did a successful season of club volleyball. Scholarship offers came in from schools in the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC. Recently Izzy verbally committed to Pittsburgh, a program that just went 30-2 last season, winning the ACC for the third consecutive year. The Panthers ended the season ranked 11th in the country.

“It’s just a great program with a really good history and getting to know the coaches since June 15th it just seemed like a program I really wanted to be a part of. Nothing is ever given to you, especially at a Division One program so I’m going to go in and do the best I can and whatever opportunity is given to me I’m going to embrace that and if that means I sit on the bench the first two years so be it but if I have an impact and play then that’s great too,” Granger said.

