Lima man charged after allegedly robbing Findlay home

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lima man is in jail after he allegedly stealing a lockbox and other items from a Findlay home he was at for an outdoor gathering.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Findlay Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hurd Ave. According to a police statement, A Bo Guedea of Lima was outside the home when he went inside without the owner's permission, taking a lockbox and other items before fleeing on foot.

The owner saw Guedea fleeing and chased him. An altercation occurred and the suspect dropped the box, then fleeing in a white SUV.

Findlay Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Guedea was positively identified by the homeowner.

Guedea is charged with robbery. The homeowner, a juvenile at the residence, and Guedea all sustained minor injuries, but none required medical attention.

