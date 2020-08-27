Advertisement

Ohio schools now required to report COVID-19 cases, inform parents

New safety measures include marking desks six feet away from each other.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - K-12 schools in Ohio will be required to report positive coronavirus cases to county health departments and inform parents, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The local health department will then notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative casa data for students and teachers.

That data will be posted every Wednesday to the state’s coronavirus website.

Schools will be asked to make information about a positive case publicly available and notify parents and guardians in writing about the case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information.

“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” DeWine said. “But remember: just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.”

