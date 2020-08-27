Ohio schools now required to report COVID-19 cases, inform parents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - K-12 schools in Ohio will be required to report positive coronavirus cases to county health departments and inform parents, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The local health department will then notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative casa data for students and teachers.

That data will be posted every Wednesday to the state’s coronavirus website.

We will be issuing an order that requires schools to establish a reporting mechanism for parents to report #COVID19 cases. After learning of a student or staff member who tested positive, K-12 schools must report that case to the local health department as quickly as possible. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

Schools will be asked to make information about a positive case publicly available and notify parents and guardians in writing about the case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information.

“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” DeWine said. “But remember: just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.”

