Operation Safety Net recovers more than two dozen endangered children

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Operation Safety Net, aimed at recovering endangered, missing juveniles in northern Ohio, began in early August and has already recovered more than two dozen missing and endangered children.

In 20 days, the U.S. Marshals Service and local partners have recovered 25 children between the ages of 13 and 18. Children have been recovered in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby, and as far away as Miami.

Of the recovered children, about one-quarter are confirmed to be related to human trafficking or prostitution.

The U.S.  Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these kids might be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

