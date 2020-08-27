Oregon City Schools reduces support staffing by 80 percent

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oregon City Schools Board of Education has reduced some staffing levels by 80 percent as the school system reevaluated its needs during the coronavirus pandemic and virtual return to school.

According to a press release, no employee has been fired or will lose their job. Instead, the number of work days have been reduced -- employees will be paid for a minimum of one day and keep their jobs. As students are brought back on campus, employees will be recalled, allowing for the return to full-time work and benefits.

Oregon will begin the year with remote learning, as is the case with many area school districts.

The move comes after support staff rejected an agreement brought to them by the Board of Education. According to the BOE, the proposal was intended to “protect all employee’s insurance and partial pay, and provide employees with the opportunity to receive the maximum amount of unemployment benefits possible. We collaborated for weeks resulting in an agreement which would provide all of our support staff with job security, insurance security, and the ability to remain financially whole.”

Moving forward, OCS will continue to adjust and adapt to changing circumstances and events. We support all our employees while balancing the needs of our students, families and taxpayers. We understand the importance of employee relationships and will continue to promote a positive culture and mutual respect for one another.

