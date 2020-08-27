Report: Tigers postpone game to raise awareness of Wisconsin shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ESPN is reporting that three MLB games will be postponed Thursday, including the Detroit Tigers’ match-up against the Minnesota Twins.

The games between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were also postponed.

According to a statement shared on Twitter, A’s players said “Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives for too long. We have a responsibility to use our platform to lend our voices for those who are not being heard.”

From the players of the Oakland A’s pic.twitter.com/0JEDBmuL8Z — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2020

