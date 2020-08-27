Advertisement

Report: Tigers postpone game to raise awareness of Wisconsin shooting

(WTVG)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ESPN is reporting that three MLB games will be postponed Thursday, including the Detroit Tigers’ match-up against the Minnesota Twins.

The games between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were also postponed.

According to a statement shared on Twitter, A’s players said “Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives for too long. We have a responsibility to use our platform to lend our voices for those who are not being heard.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tiffin drive in announces major renovations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The newest operator of the Tiffin Drive-In has owned the theater less than 24 hours, but has already pledged $200,000 in renovations to revitalize the historic grounds.

News

Ohio schools now required to report COVID-19 cases, inform parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
K-12 schools in Ohio will be required to report positive coronavirus cases to county health departments and inform parents, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

News

Toledo boy sent to hospital after being shot with BB pellet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The boy was playing in his backyard when his mother heard a "pop" sound.

News

August 27th Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Operation Safety Net recovers more than two dozen endangered children

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Of the recovered children, about one-quarter are confirmed to be related to human trafficking or prostitution.

News

Lima man charged after allegedly robbing Findlay home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect entered the home and allegedly took a lockbox and other items.

News

Anthony Wayne Local Schools heads back to the classroom

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Lots of changes as Anthony Wayne Students return to class

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

August 27th Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Blissfield Schools reopening plans

Updated: 11 hours ago