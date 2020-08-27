Rossford Volleyball players restock food pantry.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Over the last few weeks the Rossford Volleyball team has been collecting food for families in the community.

“R Athletes, R town” food drive will support the All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford.

Lisa Taylor is the JV Coach for the Volleyball team. She says, “I think the last thing anyone in our community needs to worry about is not having food on the table, and with the children going to school, minimal days a week, are they getting the right nutrition, do they have the right support,” Volleyball players will take to the court for their first volleyball game of the season tonight. Students say they are excited to play in their brand new school, thanks to taxpayers.

Monica Pupik is a senior. She says, “Our whole team is grateful just to be back and to be able to have our season is really nice. " Although Covid-19 has taken so much from these students, it hasn’t taken their gratitude or their generosity.

