Advertisement

Rossford Volleyball players restock food pantry.

Coach says the last think anyone in our community needs to worry about is having food on the table.
Coach says the last think anyone in our community needs to worry about is having food on the table.
Coach says the last think anyone in our community needs to worry about is having food on the table.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Over the last few weeks the Rossford Volleyball team has been collecting food for families in the community.

“R Athletes, R town” food drive will support the All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford.

Lisa Taylor is the JV Coach for the Volleyball team. She says, “I think the last thing anyone in our community needs to worry about is not having food on the table, and with the children going to school, minimal days a week, are they getting the right nutrition, do they have the right support,” Volleyball players will take to the court for their first volleyball game of the season tonight. Students say they are excited to play in their brand new school, thanks to taxpayers.

Monica Pupik is a senior. She says, “Our whole team is grateful just to be back and to be able to have our season is really nice. " Although Covid-19 has taken so much from these students, it hasn’t taken their gratitude or their generosity.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Micheal Cole shares his passion for revitalizing the Tiffin Drive-In

Updated: 1 hour ago
The newest Tiffin Drive-In owner Michael Cole shares his passion to renovate and revitalize the historic theater.

Local

Tiffin drive in announces major renovations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The newest operator of the Tiffin Drive-In has owned the theater less than 24 hours, but has already pledged $200,000 in renovations to revitalize the historic grounds.

News

Report: Tigers postpone game to raise awareness of Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
ESPN is reporting that three MLB games will be postponed Thursday, including the Detroit Tigers’ match-up against the Minnesota Twins.

News

Ohio schools now required to report COVID-19 cases, inform parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
K-12 schools in Ohio will be required to report positive coronavirus cases to county health departments and inform parents, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Latest News

News

Toledo boy sent to hospital after being shot with BB pellet

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The boy was playing in his backyard when his mother heard a "pop" sound.

News

August 27th Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Education

Oregon City Schools reduces support staffing by 80 percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Oregon will begin the year with remote learning, as is the case with many area school districts.

News

Operation Safety Net recovers more than two dozen endangered children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Of the recovered children, about one-quarter are confirmed to be related to human trafficking or prostitution.

News

Lima man charged after allegedly robbing Findlay home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect entered the home and allegedly took a lockbox and other items.

News

Anthony Wayne Local Schools heads back to the classroom

Updated: 12 hours ago