Toledo boy sent to hospital after being shot with BB pellet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old Toledo boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a metal object while playing in his backyard.

Police were called to the 200 block of Dearborn at 8 p.m. The mother told police she heard a “pop” sound and her son had a circular wound on his lower back.

An X-ray at the hospital revealed a metal object was in his back. It later was confirmed to be a BB pellet.

Toledo Police are continuing to investigated the incident.

