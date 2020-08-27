Toledo boy sent to hospital after being shot with BB pellet
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old Toledo boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a metal object while playing in his backyard.
Police were called to the 200 block of Dearborn at 8 p.m. The mother told police she heard a “pop” sound and her son had a circular wound on his lower back.
An X-ray at the hospital revealed a metal object was in his back. It later was confirmed to be a BB pellet.
Toledo Police are continuing to investigated the incident.
