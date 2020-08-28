Advertisement

August 28th Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Cooler Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers and storms are likely at times on Friday. A few storms during the late afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today. Showers and storms are likely at times tonight with lows in the low 70s. Showers will move out of the area by Saturday morning. The afternoon and evening will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
8/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/27/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/27/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
8/27/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 27th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ross Ellet
Rain Likely Friday & Saturday AM

Latest News

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
8/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Rain returns late week

Forecast

8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/25/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast