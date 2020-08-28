August 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers and storms are likely at times on Friday. A few storms during the late afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today. Showers and storms are likely at times tonight with lows in the low 70s. Showers will move out of the area by Saturday morning. The afternoon and evening will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 for both Saturday and Sunday.

