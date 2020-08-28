Advertisement

Bryan Theatre to show high school football games

(WYMT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Capacity restrictions at high school football games are putting a damper on many people’s Friday night traditions. But the movie theatre in Bryan has a great way for fans to still catch the action.

The Bryan Theatre will show all of Bryan High School’s games this season, starting with tonight’s matchup against Archbold. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and games kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Mandates set forth by the State of Ohio limit seating at outdoor venues to 15 percent of the total capacity or 1,500 people, whichever number is fewer.

Admission to the theatre for the games is free, but a donation box will be available, with all money going to the Bryan High School Boosters to offset money lost this year.

Seating will be limited to a first-come, first-served basis to the first 80 people. No tickets will be sold and no spots reserved.

The concession stand will be open.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Please review our COVID-19 protocols at the link on the theatre’s website.

Future games include:

  • Sept. 4: Delta
  • Sept. 11: Patrick Henry
  • Sept. 18: Liberty Center
  • Sept. 25: Evergree
  • Oct. 2: Swanton
  • Oct. 23: Wauseon
  • Nov. 6: Fairview

