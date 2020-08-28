Bus ends upside down, on fire after Friday crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash Friday morning in Springfield Township resulted in a bus ending up on its roof.

The bus was heading southbound on Crissey near Hill when it was hit by a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. The bus had no passengers on board. According to witnesses, the bus was on its roof and caught fire, and the side of the pickup truck had been ripped off.

Two separate off-duty Springfield Fire employees passed the crash, and both stopped to render aid. The bus driver refused attention, but the two people in the pickup were transported to separate hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Crissey was blocked off Friday morning in both directions at Hill. A hazmat crew was on scene cleaning leaked diesel fuel.

