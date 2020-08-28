Advertisement

Bus ends upside down, on fire after Friday crash in Springfield

A bus was flipped and caught on fire during a Friday morning crash in Springfield Township.
A bus was flipped and caught on fire during a Friday morning crash in Springfield Township.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash Friday morning in Springfield Township resulted in a bus ending up on its roof.

The bus was heading southbound on Crissey near Hill when it was hit by a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. The bus had no passengers on board. According to witnesses, the bus was on its roof and caught fire, and the side of the pickup truck had been ripped off.

Two separate off-duty Springfield Fire employees passed the crash, and both stopped to render aid. The bus driver refused attention, but the two people in the pickup were transported to separate hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Crissey was blocked off Friday morning in both directions at Hill. A hazmat crew was on scene cleaning leaked diesel fuel.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juvenile accused of Carrington murder pleads not guilty

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The case will go to trial in October.

News

Can you dig it? Toledo dog wins first Digging Dog of the Year contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In honor of winning the first-ever National 811 Day/Safe Digging Photo Contest, Columbia Gas of Ohio made an $811 contribution to the Toledo P.E.T. Bull Project.

News

Bryan Theatre to show high school football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Admission is free, but seating is limited to the first 80 people.

News

Latta: USPS to sort northwest Ohio mail at Cleveland facility through election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Mail would be kept in Ohio rather than being sent to the Metroplex in Pontiac, Mich.

Latest News

Entertainment

Mud Hens hosting movie nights at Fifth Third Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Jurassic Park and Trolls will be shown over Labor Day Weekend.

News

Catalytic converters sawed off vans at Autism Model School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Five out of 11 transportation vans at Autism Model School had their catalytic converters sawed off and stolen.

News

August 28th Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Retired TPD officer receives desperately needed wheelchair ramp

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The African American Police League, Homeboys Riding Club, among other volunteers installed the ramp Thursday afternoon.

Micheal Cole shares his passion for revitalizing the Tiffin Drive-In

Updated: 18 hours ago
The newest Tiffin Drive-In owner Michael Cole shares his passion to renovate and revitalize the historic theater.

Local

Tiffin drive in announces major renovations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The newest operator of the Tiffin Drive-In has owned the theater less than 24 hours, but has already pledged $200,000 in renovations to revitalize the historic grounds.