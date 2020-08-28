Can you dig it? Toledo dog wins first Digging Dog of the Year contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 250 pictures were submitted, but in the end, the official Columbia Gas of Ohio Digging Dog of the Year is from Toledo.

Daisy, a five-year-old rescue dog, came out on top after a public vote of four finalists ended last week.

Owners Paula Emery and Ken Kuyoth adopted Daisy in 2015 and knew they had to enter her into the contest.

“Not only does Daisy bring joy to so many lives, but she has a knack for digging up small antique bottles in my yard,” Emery said in a press release. “It was the perfect opportunity to showcase her special talents.”

In honor of winning the first-ever National 811 Day/Safe Digging Photo Contest, Columbia Gas of Ohio made an $811 contribution to the Toledo P.E.T. Bull Project, the organization which initially rescued her in 2015. The P.E.T. Bull Project works to prevent animal cruelty and also offers free training and resources to help owners become good citizens and advocates for their dogs whatever the breed.

Daisy was named the 2020 Digging Dog of the Year by Columbia Gas of Ohio. (WTVG)

“We’re very excited to receive this donation in Daisy’s name,” said Cindy Reinsel, Director of the P.E.T. Bull Project. “The funds will help to ensure we can continue making a positive impact in the areas of pet education, rescue, outreach, and operations.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.