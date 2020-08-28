Advertisement

Catalytic converters sawed off vans at Autism Model School

Thieves most likely targeted the parts for the precious metals inside.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five out of 11 vans vandalized.

That’s nearly half the fleet at Autism Model School on Tremainsville.

“They’re essentially our yellow buses,” explained Mary Walters, Director of Autism Model School. Walters considers the vans crucial to their operations. Eighty-five of the 103 enrolled students rely on the vehicles for day-to-day transportation during the school year.

“It’s very specialized transportation because our students need an awful lot of support,” continued Walters.

During a routine check of the vans, the transportation director noticed the catalytic converters were cut clean off. Thieves likely targeted the specific parts for the platinum, gold, and other precious metals inside.

Autism Model School is back in session. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all classes are online for now. So, the students don’t urgently need the vans, but Walters wants to alert those in the area this type of organized theft has occurred.

The vans are insured, so they are set to be repaired. They have also been moved to a more secure location.

