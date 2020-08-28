Juvenile accused of Carrington murder pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 15-year-old charged with the murder of Christopher Carrington entered a plea of not guilty Friday.The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center with a total bond of $610,000. He will go to trial on October 13.

Carrington was killed in a shooting early March 15 in the 700 block of Sylvania. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound when police arrived on the scene.

Carrington was taken to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police Crime Stopper Hotline 419-255-1111.

