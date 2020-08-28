Advertisement

Latta: USPS to sort northwest Ohio mail at Cleveland facility through election

A person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the duration of the 2020 election, the United States Postal Service will send mail from northwest Ohio to the Mail Processing Plant in Cleveland instead of the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Michigan.

According to a press release sent from the office of U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH), USPS Headquarters said they will divert Ohio mail normally bound for the Metroplex Sorting Facility to the Cleveland facility from September 16 through November 14. Latta had formally requested this change in June and had reiterated his request during a recent phone call with USPS officials. Mail that had previously been sent to the Columbus sorting facility will still be sent there.

At least 1,000 absentee ballots had been lost or were severely delayed in the 2016 election, according to information sent by Latta’s office. Nearly all the problems were traced back to issues at the Metroplex facility in Pontiac.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose also requested that all Ohio ballots be sorted in Ohio facilities earlier this year.

However, this move by the USPS may be prohibited if legislation passed by the House last Saturday, the Delivering for America Act, is signed into law. Congressman Latta voted against that legislation and spoke against it on the floor –- saying that language in the bill would limit the ability of the USPS to make operational changes like this one in the run-up to the election. The legislation has not been brought up for a vote in the Senate.

