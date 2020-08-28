MetroParks Meetup: Archery at Westwinds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With dozens of things to do at the Metroparks across the area, you won’t be bored this fall. Maybe try your hand at archery.

Alissa Caple is an Outdoors Skills Specialist with MetroParks Toledo. She explains that archery is “a fun opportunity for you to come out do something new and do something fun outdoors and still be able to social distance.”

Caple teaches archery at Westwinds MetroPark, which opened in 2016. She says of the park, “It’s our only archery park, so you can come out anytime if you have your own equipment and shoot on our 3D range.”

The thirteen 3D ranges include all kinds of obstacles, including life-size targets and hunting setups. Caple says, “People can come out and get ready for deer season and continue to hone their aim into that season.”

Or, if you’ve never picked up a bow before, Caple says you can still learn! She explains, “There will be staff out here to help you get comfortable with your bow and kind of learn the ropes, and then you can go out on the 3D course on your own so it’s pretty.”

And there are all kinds of ways to use the park. Signups for archery league are happening now. You can find signups for kids here: https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ohmetroparkstoledowt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=8616872.

Signups for adults here: https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ohmetroparkstoledowt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=8616716.

Or, you can bring your drone with a permit, or your model airplane. Caple explains, “Westwinds is also home of our Flying Tigers they are a model aircraft club and they have big and beautiful planes that they come out here and fly all sorts of cool and crazy ways so if you hear some Little Engines the background that’s what’s going on.”

And as the kids are going back to school, Metroparks is starting up Brain Breaks next month. “The kids are going to have an opportunity to have a quiet study space or they can just have somewhere different to do their schoolwork.”

Westwinds MetroPark offers bow and arrow rentals on the weekends, from 10 AM to 4 PM through October. Or, if you have your own equipment, you are welcome to use the park any day that it’s open.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.