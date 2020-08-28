Advertisement

Mud Hens hosting movie nights at Fifth Third Field

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens are inviting families and friends to come watch a movie at Fifth Third Field over Labor Day Weekend.

The outfield at the park will be divided into 90 individual square pods that can each accommodate up to eight guests. Each pod will have at least a six-foot safe path surrounding on all sides.

Jurassic Park will play Saturday, September 5, and Trolls on Sunday, Sept. 6. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a hot dog, popcorn, and soft drink or bottled water.

All pods are general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis with placement assigned at the time of purchase. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket.

Guests can bring blankets, beach towels, or pillows to use on the field. Lawn chairs, inflatable furniture, or any type of seating that is raised off the ground is not permitted.

Hen & Hound will be open for additional snack and beverage purchases, including alcohol. No outside food or beverages are permitted.

