Advertisement

Northern 8 Football Conference opens play in its first season

Danbury, Holgate, Stryker and Toledo Christian form the four-school conference
By Steve Slivka
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s first eight-man football conference opens its season this weekend.

Toledo Christian football coach Andrew Skeels and athletic director Tim Wensink invested a lot of time helping to create the Northern 8 Football Conference

“How it worked out with Stryker and Holgate and Danbury, how we got together and created that,” Wensink said. “Knowing we just did it for the kids. Giving them that, ’Hey, league championship, it’s out there. We can get it.’”

Similar to the NFL schedule, the four schools in the Northern 8 Football Conference will play each other twice. Currently, the Ohio High School Athletic Association does not sponsor an eight-man football playoff. So the Northern 8 Football Conference will hold a first and third place game for the conference championship in week ten.

“It’s super exciting,” Toledo Christian quarterback Trevor Wensink said. “Just being able to go out every week and knowing that there’s something on the line.”

Eight man football is eight players from one team playing on offense or defense instead of the traditional eleven.

Toledo Christian played an independent eight-man schedule last fall.

“Last year we had to do different things to motivate the kids,” Tim Wensink said. “Because there was no league championship.”

“Really it was getting the kids to understand we don’t have those rivalries yet,” Skeels said. “Trying to convenience them we are starting something new. So the motivation to play Ottawa Hills, play Northwood or play (Cardinal) Stritch, that wasn’t there. So we had to find different ways to play the new teams.”

Because of the numbers on each side of the ball and the smaller field dimensions, eight-man football provides plenty of scoring - similar to arena football. Michigan has nearly 100 teams playing eight-man football, plus states from Florida to Kansas and Oklahoma all have eight-man football leagues.

“You might have one person or two people - we call them’ the ’Good ol’ boys,’ - that (they say), ’Oh, there’s only one side of football.’ That’s not the case,” Tim Wensink said. “If that was the case, 11-man was the only way to go, then you’re pretty much tunnel vision.

“School isn’t about just the reward of playing 11-man football. School is about developing and creating an atmosphere for those high schoolers to remember those times.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wayne Trace golfer breaks school record in three-straight tournaments

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Kenadie Daeger broke the Wayne Trace 18-hole record in each of her last three tournaments.

News

Bryan Theatre to show high school football games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Admission is free, but seating is limited to the first 80 people.

News

Report: Tigers postpone game to raise awareness of Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
ESPN is reporting that three MLB games will be postponed Thursday, including the Detroit Tigers’ match-up against the Minnesota Twins.

Sports

Liberty-Benton’s Izzy Granger blazes her own path, commits to Pittsburgh

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The junior helped lead the Eagles to the 2019 Division III state volleyball championship

Latest News

High School

#LetThemPlay hosting rally at Michigan state capitol

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
MHSAA postponed football until the spring while other fall sports are only allowed outdoor practices.

Sports

Northview’s Kacee Baumhower picks St. Bonaventure

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The standout point guard has made her college choice, deciding to play in the Atlantic 10 Conference for St. Bonaventure.

Sports

Three Dzierwas collectively unite for one last season together

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
One is the coach. One is the quarterback. One is a wide receiver/defensive back. Together they’re the Dzierwas.

Sports

High school sports crowds downsized for COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
As the fall high school sports season gets underway, the teams will be playing to greatly reduced crowds. Governor DeWine has ordered only family members to be in the stands for games.

News

Maumee Valley Country Day School hosts its international students through this summer

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Three high school students on the Maumee Valley Country Day boys soccer team, all from China, remain in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two St. Joseph Central Catholic students pulling double duty

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Paige Drusback and Ella Price are students at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and play on the varsity girls soccer team at Fremont Ross High School while also working toward the field goal kicking job for the football team at SJCC.