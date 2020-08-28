Podcast features local community leader

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new podcast featuring one of our northwest Ohio community leaders is making waves online. It’s called Post-Ugly, and it features Dr. Christie Jenkins of the Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center here in Toledo.

The podcast is a five-part docuseries in which five abuse survivors discuss leaving abusive homes and life afterwards.

Dr. Jenkins is featured as an expert for the season. She says she’s received a lot of feedback from people sharing how much the podcast has helped them.

It currently has a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts.

“Even though you get out, it’s not like, oh I’ve won the lottery, everything is perfect. If you look at the research, just even emotional abuse stays with you forever,” says Dr. Jenkins.

The fifth and final episode of Post-Ugly’s first season will be posted tomorrow. You can listen to the podcast here or anywhere you get your podcasts.

If you suspect a child is being abused, you can call 855 O-H-CHILD in Ohio or 855-444-3911 in Michigan to file a report.

