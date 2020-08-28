Retired TPD officer receives desperately needed wheelchair ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday night, we brought you the story of Kenny Powell, who patrolled the streets of Toledo for over 25 years with the Toledo Police Department before the effects of Parkinson’s disease forced him to retire.

The officer uses a motorized wheelchair. His friends and family say he had a ramp built, but it did not meet city regulations, so he had someone take the ramp down.

“I got a call from an officer telling me about a situation involving a retired officer who had issues with a ramp. When I heard the entire story it just made me sick,” African American Police League President Anita Madison said.

Powell’s family and friends told 13abc the 63-year-old was stuck in the house for almost a week.

When the president of the African American Police League found out, she took to social media.

Madison’s Go Fund Me page has surpassed its goal, raising nearly $7,000 for the retired officer.

Members of the AAPL, Homeboys Riding Club, and the online group “We Support Toledo Police” volunteered to help build the ramp.

Homeboy’s Club member, Steve Clark, says this was a team effort coordinated in a matter of hours.

“I got a hold of my group for carpenters to build a ramp. One of our guys had an aluminum ramp at a house they were selling that needed to get taken down, so they gave it to Officer Powell,” explains Clark.

“He thought that he was forgotten but we’re here to tell him something different,” says Madison, after greeting a tearful Powell with the news of his new ramp.

This heartwarming act of generosity has allowed other groups to get connected with the retired officer.

President of the Parkinson’s Foundation of NW Ohio, Jeremy Hartle, was also present to offer some additional resources for Powell.

“In these crazy times, it’s so good to see so many good people come together for the right reasons. We were just happy to give some recommendations and hopefully help Mr. Powell out,” says Hartle.

Other volunteers have also offered their help with anything else Powell may need for his home during his retirement.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.