Road race layoff ends this weekend in Bowling Green

The annual Boy Scout event features 5 and 10k race options at the Wood County Fairgrounds
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A month layoff - without any big road races around Toledo - finally ends this weekend in Wood County.

Usually it is easy to find a 5-kilometer race around Northwest Ohio on most weekends between March and November, but not in 2020.

“It’s a very complicated summer,” Run Toledo Event Director Clint McCormick said. “In that, you write your plans, you get people’s hopes and then you get shut down last moment for a multitude of reasons. But we’ve been working hand-in-hand with health departments around the region trying to figure out how do we simply come back to work. A lot of businesses were able to come back to work in May and into June, we’re six months in and we’re still waiting for our first event. Which we’re thankful now we’ve finally been approved.”

It happens this Saturday in Bowling Green with the annual Boy Scout. Runners have a 5k or 10k race option.

Usually there is a half marathon distance to race on this course, but not this year.

“When it comes to a half marathon - from a business model side - you have to have enough runners to justifying closing down a city,” McCormick said. “Boy Scout one, when we designed that particular route we wanted to highlight downtown Bowling Green which shuts down a city. Every road that comes into it has to be closed with an officer so there’s a huge expense on that. But there’s also a safety concern in that have people been really training up for the half marathon distance when there’s nothing to train for.”

If you do decide to toe the starting line Saturday morning, do know things will be different from the start.

“What we’ve come to develop and produce for our local runners is an atmosphere and a certain energy,” McCormick said. “And I feel that when you come to this, it’s going to be difficult that you can’t go up and high five and hug people and run in groups. Simple things like pace groups are not good. You have to social distance.

“I kind of liken it to if you were a runner back in the (1980s and 1990s), the atmosphere really wasn’t what it is now. It wasn’t all post race parties and having that kind of environment. So now we’re just kind of getting back to the basics.

Also plan to bring your own water. No one will physically hand you water on this route.

That finisher medal you want to collect in the chute, you will receive it at packet pick-u to limit your contact with the volunteers.

The 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and the 10k start follows 15 minutes later.

