Advertisement

The Republicans’ path forward to winning the 2020 election

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election season shifts into high gear as Republicans wrapped up their convention Thursday night. All candidates are set and it’s campaign time.

So what will the GOP’s road forward look like?

As the incumbent party, Republicans have lots of built in advantages that all incumbents enjoy, but of course this isn’t a typical year for anything and complacency can’t kick in.

The Republican National Convention wraps up as the star of the party, President Donald Trump takes center stage. As the incumbent, the plan going forward is to keep the current plans and goals going.

“Make sure they keep enthusiasm high on their side. Make sure their voters don’t get complacent in thinking that because the president is the president and has their support that the president has the support of everybody,” said David Jackson, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University.

Jackson believes this will be a base election. While there may be some truly undecided voters, there are some soft supporters. Republicans need to sure them up.

“Persuade people that he is the person to respond to the economic crisis, the pandemic and the racial justice crisis that we’re facing in the country right now,” said Jackson. Ohio is normally considered a swing state, but President Trump won it by eight points last time around.

“What makes it a swing state is the extent to which the population of that state looks like the population of the country overall. For a very long time Ohio’s did. But in certain areas right now demographically we don’t anymore,” said Jackson.

Jackson believes the one real wild card in this race is at the top of the ticket.

“Donald Trump is simultaneously the Republicans best weapon and weakest link,” said Jackson.

Ohioans have shifted in the past. President Trump won the Presidential race in 2016 and Democrat Sherrod Brown won his Senate race in 2018. So that’s either shifting views or a result of turnout.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northern 8 Football Conference opens play in its first season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Northern 8 Football Conference opens play in its first season

News

August 28th Weather Forecast

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Wayne Trace golfer breaks school record in three-straight tournaments

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Kenadie Daeger broke the Wayne Trace 18-hole record in each of her last three tournaments.

News

Retired TPD officer receives wheelchair ramp

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retired TPD officer receives wheelchair ramp

Latest News

News

Juvenile accused of Carrington murder pleads not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The case will go to trial in October.

News

Can you dig it? Toledo dog wins first Digging Dog of the Year contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In honor of winning the first-ever National 811 Day/Safe Digging Photo Contest, Columbia Gas of Ohio made an $811 contribution to the Toledo P.E.T. Bull Project.

News

The Republicans’ path forward to winning the 2020 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Republicans’ path forward to winning the 2020 election

News

Bus ends upside down, on fire after Friday crash in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Chrissy was closed in both directions near Hill.

News

Bryan Theatre to show high school football games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Admission is free, but seating is limited to the first 80 people.

News

Latta: USPS to sort northwest Ohio mail at Cleveland facility through election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Mail would be kept in Ohio rather than being sent to the Metroplex in Pontiac, Mich.