Toledo Buffalo Soldiers to give scholarships to Toledo youth
4 scholarships will be given Saturday to 4 Toledo students enrolled in college
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will present their 2020 “Deeds Not Words” student scholarships this Saturday at Collingwood Presbyterian Church.
Four students will receive scholarship awards of $1,000, $750, or $500 to continue their education in their prospective fields. Russell Chapman, Brooklynne Gregory, Kyla McCoy, and Ebony Cunningham will be awarded scholarships this weekend.
