Toledo Buffalo Soldiers to give scholarships to Toledo Youth.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will present their 2020 “Deeds Not Words” student scholarships this Saturday at Collingwood Presbyterian Church.

Four students will receive scholarship awards of $1,000, $750, or $500 to continue their education in their prospective fields. Russell Chapman, Brooklynne Gregory, Kyla McCoy, and Ebony Cunningham will be awarded scholarships this weekend.

