A new Deal at Perrysburg High School

Sydney Deal carded an under par round for her team tryout
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Lightning forces Perrysburg High School freshman Sydney deal into the auxiliary gym at for an after school practice.

Hitting balls inside is not unusual for this high school freshman.

“We actually have a golf simulator in our basement at home,” Deal said. “So in the winter, I’m able to practice which is nice.”

What is also nice for Sydney are the scores she is posting this season on the Yellow Jackets golf team. Remember, the golf season it’s about three weeks old at this point.

“She shot a two under in her first day of tryouts,” Perrysburg head coach Rick Rettig said. “Then her first league match when she shot four under par and broke the school record by three strokes. We’ve had some great golfers in Perrysburg. Sydney is the best. You can say that without flinching.”

“I had no clue I had broke the record,” Deal said. “Coach read my score and he gave me a fist bump. He’s like, ’You just broke a record.’ I didn’t even know.”

Sydney and her older brother Mason play on the Golfweek Junior Tour, which has higher level events. So what keeps her so calm for her freshman year on the tee box at Perrysburg?

“Playing with people I don’t really know I’m all focus,” Deal said. “Sometimes when you have one bad hole that’s all you can think about. But when you’re with your friends you’re talking to them and you’re just not worried about everything.”

“For our seniors - we have four seniors on the team - have embraced her and brought her right into the program,” Rettig said. “We have another freshman who is coming along and it’s just hats off to our seniors who have embraced the whole team dynamic. With Sydney, she flew right into our program and didn’t create a ripple.”

Sydney just hopes to create a ripple in the OHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament at the end of October.

