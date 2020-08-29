Algae prompts health advisory in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - It may look like a picture perfect day on the water, but something else on the water is eye-catching for a different reason.

“We see algae every year. I haven’t seen it like this before. So, it’s definitely a little worse this year, for sure,” said Mark Johnson with Tecumseh Paddling Company, which rents out kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards at Globe Mill Pond. The pond is now under a health advisory by the Lenawee County Health Department after testing showed elevated levels of cyanobacteria caused by a bloom of blue-green algae.

“We’ve been testing it, watching the levels and of course, the wind blows it different directions as well. As long as it’s not near the launches, not near the takeouts, it’s fairly safe out here.”

Temporary warning signs are posted near the water’s edge, cautioning people not to touch the algae. Those familiar with the pond say don’t let the signs keep you from enjoying a day on the water, as long as you don’t go in it.

“Yeah, actually in the canal it progressively gets worse and worse. It’s kind of a green muck that you can see on the top of the water,” Francesco Migneco of Saline, MI, who was kayaking as an afternoon workout. “You’re mindful, you know, if you see things are getting worse, you definitely want to listen to the advisory and kind of turn around, especially if you understand that it’s dangerous or potentially could be dangerous to your health.”

The Lenawee County Health Department has issued the following Health Advisory for Globe Mill Pond in Tecumseh, MI: Lenawee County residents, visitors, and their pets are advised to avoid physical contact with the body of water known as Globe Mill Pond until further notice. Blue-green algae, a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, was recently observed on the pond and reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Cyanobacteria can produce toxins that may affect the liver and/or nervous system if swallowed. Elevated levels of these toxins have been detected in water samples from the pond that were collected by EGLE staff. The amount and location of algae and its toxins can change quickly. In addition to making people ill, these toxins can also make animals sick, with dogs being especially susceptible. People and their pets should not come into contact with scums in the water, water that looks like spilled paint, or water that looks green, blue-green, or otherwise discolored. Humans can have an allergic reaction to the algae when it contacts their skin. Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with blue-green algae should rinse off as soon as possible. Dogs who come into contact with pond water should be rinsed off as soon as possible and monitored for illness. Please call your doctor or veterinarian if you, your children, or your animals become sick after contact. The appearance of blue-green algae is not unusual in the summer and fall. Harmful algal blooms have been appearing in a growing number of Michigan lakes. You should be on the lookout for the presence of visible algae or scums on any lake or body of water. For more information on harmful algal blooms in Michigan, visit www.michigan.gov/habs. This advisory will remain in effect until results from additional water testing indicate a reduction in toxins to below recommended safety levels. For more information on this advisory, contact the Lenawee County Health Department at 517-264-5213 or ehdesk@lenawee.mi.us.

