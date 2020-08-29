Advertisement

August 29th Weather Forecast

Cool, Sunny, & Nice
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rain is done, the humidity has dropped, and now the sunshine and cooler weather is shifting into the area. Lows tonight will drop into the low to middle 50s across the area. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s. The 80s return next week with a chance of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday.

