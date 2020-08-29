August 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rain is done, the humidity has dropped, and now the sunshine and cooler weather is shifting into the area. Lows tonight will drop into the low to middle 50s across the area. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s. The 80s return next week with a chance of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.