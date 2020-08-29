High school football returns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High School football returns to northwest Ohio and it did not disappoint.
Central Catholic had a dominating Week 1 over Lima Senior, winning 55-0.
St. John’s Jesuit won their opening game 40-13 over St. Francis de Sales.
Anthony Wayne beat Northview 35-3.
Fremont Ross took the 35-21 victory over Clay.
Findlay held on against Whitmer, winning 31-20
Napoleon shut-out Southview 35-0.
Bowling Green defeated Maumee 42-7.
Eastwood crushed Fostoria 42-6.
Perrysburg downed Springfield 45-18.
Rossford beat Lake 35-0.
