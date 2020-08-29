Advertisement

High school football returns

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High School football returns to northwest Ohio and it did not disappoint.

Central Catholic had a dominating Week 1 over Lima Senior, winning 55-0.

St. John’s Jesuit won their opening game 40-13 over St. Francis de Sales.

Anthony Wayne beat Northview 35-3.

Fremont Ross took the 35-21 victory over Clay.

Findlay held on against Whitmer, winning 31-20

Napoleon shut-out Southview 35-0.

Bowling Green defeated Maumee 42-7.

Eastwood crushed Fostoria 42-6.

Perrysburg downed Springfield 45-18.

Rossford beat Lake 35-0.

