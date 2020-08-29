Advertisement

TPS Assistant Treasurer dies in Turnpike crash

Richard Reucher III, 35 died in the accident that involved two vehicles on the Turnpike. Reucher was the assistant treasurer for TPS.
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wauseon man is dead following a collision with a tractor trailer on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard Reucher III, 35 died in the accident that involved two vehicles.

Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirms Reucher worked for the district as the assistant treasurer.

Troopers with the Swanton Post responded to the accident at 9:42 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the tractor trailer was stopped due to a previous crash on the Turnpike, when Reucher, who was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan collided into the back of the trailer. The Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

Reucher did not survive.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, of West Chicago, Ill. was uninjured. The passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, of Glen Ellyn, Ill. was also uninjured.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of the turnpike for nearly three hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

