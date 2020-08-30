Buckeye Broadband part of global internet outage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Buckeye Broadband is reporting a global internet outage Sunday that is impacting hundreds of customers in northwest Ohio.

According to Buckeye Broadband, as of 9:30am more than 800 customers reported an internet outage. Buckeye Broadband posted to Twitter that they are aware of the issue and working with national providers to resolve the problem.

There is currently a global internet outage that is impacting our local customers. We are working with our national providers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Buckeye Broadband (@BuckeyeInternet) August 30, 2020

It’s not clear what caused the internet outage or when it will be restored.

