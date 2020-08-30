Advertisement

Buckeye Broadband part of global internet outage

Buckeye Broadband part of a worldwide internet outage.
Buckeye Broadband part of a worldwide internet outage.(Buckeye Broadband)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Buckeye Broadband is reporting a global internet outage Sunday that is impacting hundreds of customers in northwest Ohio.

According to Buckeye Broadband, as of 9:30am more than 800 customers reported an internet outage. Buckeye Broadband posted to Twitter that they are aware of the issue and working with national providers to resolve the problem.

It’s not clear what caused the internet outage or when it will be restored.

