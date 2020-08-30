Jeep Grand Wagoneer ready to roll

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The teaser photos are building the suspense.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles put out two pictures of the upcoming re-release of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, creating buzz around the new version of a formerly discontinued model.

A sneak peek of the interior of the new Jeep Wagoneer. (FCA | FCA)

According to Jeep’s website, the Grand Wagoneer was in production from 1984-1991. Now, a sleek new design on the classic Jeep is about be unveiled.

FCA will pull back the curtain on the Wagoneer and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid model, Thursday, September 3, 2020. You can watch the product launch on YouTube.com/Jeep at 9 a.m. EDT.

