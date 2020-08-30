Jeep Grand Wagoneer ready to roll
FCA also plans to unveil plug-in hybrid electric Jeep Wrangler
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The teaser photos are building the suspense.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles put out two pictures of the upcoming re-release of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, creating buzz around the new version of a formerly discontinued model.
According to Jeep’s website, the Grand Wagoneer was in production from 1984-1991. Now, a sleek new design on the classic Jeep is about be unveiled.
FCA will pull back the curtain on the Wagoneer and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid model, Thursday, September 3, 2020. You can watch the product launch on YouTube.com/Jeep at 9 a.m. EDT.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.