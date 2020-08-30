Advertisement

Wood County woman killed in motorcycle accident

(AP)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County woman died following a motorcycle accident Saturday in Weston Township.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Stephanie Ach, 31, of Cygnet was riding a black 2013 Harley Davidson on Main Street, north of the intersection with Evon Lane, when she failed to stay in the lane while on a curve and drove off the right side of the road. The motorcycle struck and tree and then a utility pole shortly after 8pm Saturday, August 29.

Ach was located nearby the motorcycle and was transported to the Wood County Hospital by Weston Fire and EMS where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Weston Fire and EMS and Frank’s Automotive assisted on scene.

